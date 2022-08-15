Clevedon Town 'crumbled' at Falmouth admits boss White

Clevedon Town's Ethan Feltham tries to find a way past Falmouth's Kirk Davies - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town boss Alex White admitted his side 'crumbled' in their 4-0 defeat at Falmouth Town on Saturday.

After a comfortable opening in Cornwall, the Seasiders fell apart against the Toolstation Western League Premier Division newcomers, who were aided by a couple of deflections.

And White says his players have to learn quickly ahead of their FA Cup preliminary round tie at Cirencester on Saturday.

"As soon as we conceded we crumbled and pressed self-destruct," said White.

"We didn't manage the game well, we were weak and punished by a decent side. The second half was better but by then the damage was done.

"It's a big week ahead. We've got to learn quickly and be mentally stronger, but we've got an ideal no-pressure bounce-back game in the FA Cup at Cirencester on Saturday."

Ethan Feltham and Archie Ferris missed early chances at the enclosed bowl of the Bickland Park ground before James Ward's cross-shot from the left took a slight deflection off Callum Eastwood and beat Luca Smith.

It was 2-0 on 26 minutes when Eastwood's clearance fell for Tom Nixon who advanced into the box to fire a low shot past Smith.

And another mistake gave Nixon a similar chance which was deflected for a corner, with Smith making a good save from Charlie Edney.

Clevedon saw Freddie King's dangerous cross well cleared by Tom Annear, who saw a free-kick at the other end well saved by Smith.

But it was 3-0 on 36 minutes when Nixon's corner was flicked on by Annear and Alex Wharton netted at the far post.

And a miserable first half was completed when Nixon found the bottom corner of the net with a deflected free-kick.

Ferris had a header deflected clear after the restart and Feltham's shot was easily saved by Ryan Barnes, before Alex Camm's shot on the turn hit a post on 54 minutes.

Sol Kent shot into the arms of Barnes and Feltham fired over, before Smith kept out Cameron Hutchinson and Luke Barner.

Clevedon Town's Sol Kent attacks at Falmouth - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

And after Barnes saved well from Feltham and Ferris, Clevedon saw a Feltham effort ruled out for offside on 82 minutes, before the same player shot just past the post from a tight angle.

Smith kept Brabyn and Barner at bay in the final five minutes to ensure no further damage, but it was a miserable trip back to North Somerset for White's men.

Clevedon Town's under-18s have a home friendly against Bath City on Monday August 22 (7.30pm).















