Clevedon Town organise friendly with Chippenham Town under-23s

Clevedon Town have organised a friendly against Chippenham Town under-23s next Monday (January 3).

The game will be played on the Everyone Active Stadium 3G pitch and will kick-off at 7.30pm.

Both halves will be 45 minutes and all supporters are welcome, with admission by voluntary donation.

With the Seasiders not in action until Saturday January 8, when they host Mousehole, manager Alex White felt this was a good chance to ensure his side regained match fitness over the Christmas period.

“We have not played a lot of games over the last month or so and with us not having a game on New Years Day, it is just a good game to keep the legs fresh and also give some minutes to a few who need them at the moment,” he said.

“Chippenham will bring a young side so I’m sure it will energetic encounter for us.”

White confirmed Morgan Davies is likely to return for the friendly after a jar to his knee.

However, the game might come to soon for two players as Alex Twiggs, who is back training after two months out, following an ankle injury, and Cam Salmon, who is recovering from a back injury.

“We will rotate a few in and out, there are a couple returning from injury as well so we should be able to get them some good minutes,” added White.

The Seasiders ended the year with their first win in five Toolstation Western League games with a 4-1 victory against Street on Saturday.

Archie Ferris scored his second hat-trick of the season after a treble over Bridport in October.

Glen Hayer scored the other goal and White says his side will go into 2022 with confidence and believes they can turn their form around and be a force in the New Year.

“2021 has been a difficult year for us to be honest,” he said.

“We’ve not hit the levels we should have in the league, however we are heading into 2022 in great form and spirit and there are the foundations of potentially a really successful season.

“If we can retain and keep our key players fit as well as recruit well I genuinely believe we can be a really competitive side in our tough league.”