Clevedon Town to play Brxiham after Tavistock thrown out of FA Vase
- Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown
Clevedon Town will now travel to Brixham AFC in the third round of the FA Vase after their original opponents Tavistock were thrown out the competition.
The Lambs were penalised for playing an ineligible player in their 5-0 win at the Fishermen in the second round.
Dan Koita had played for Crediton United in the first round in a 2-1 defeat against Bodmin Town, where Koita scored and also missed a penalty the week before he signed for Tavistock.
The game will take place on Saturday December 11 at Wall Park Road.
Brixham AFC, who play in the South West Peninsula League East Division, were not formed until 2012 in an amalgamation of Brixham United and Brixham Villa.
United formerly competed in the Western League and have played in the FA Vase since the 1970’s but Clevedon have never played any of the Brixham teams previously.
The Friends of Clevedon Town will be running a coach to the game for anyone who is interested.
Most Read
- 1 Man sentenced to at least 24 years for trying to kill his parents
- 2 Man completely covers his house with festive lights to 'spread Christmas cheer'
- 3 Gordano RFC maintain perfect start with Avonmouth Ladies win
- 4 Clevedon United under-16 Girls stun Bishops Lydeard
- 5 Three-day Christmas market coming to North Somerset
- 6 Clevedon bookshop to launch grant scheme
- 7 'Historic' Down Syndrome bill set to become law
- 8 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
- 9 Christmas lights to be switched on in Clevedon this weekend
- 10 Portishead retailer's suitcase appeal to support vulnerable African children