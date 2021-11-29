Clevedon Town to play Brxiham after Tavistock thrown out of FA Vase

Clevedon Town secured a place in the third round of the FA Vase after beating Bemerton Heath Harlequins 4-1 in the previous round. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town will now travel to Brixham AFC in the third round of the FA Vase after their original opponents Tavistock were thrown out the competition.

The Lambs were penalised for playing an ineligible player in their 5-0 win at the Fishermen in the second round.

Dan Koita had played for Crediton United in the first round in a 2-1 defeat against Bodmin Town, where Koita scored and also missed a penalty the week before he signed for Tavistock.

The game will take place on Saturday December 11 at Wall Park Road.

Brixham AFC, who play in the South West Peninsula League East Division, were not formed until 2012 in an amalgamation of Brixham United and Brixham Villa.

United formerly competed in the Western League and have played in the FA Vase since the 1970’s but Clevedon have never played any of the Brixham teams previously.

The Friends of Clevedon Town will be running a coach to the game for anyone who is interested.