News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times Home > Sport

Clevedon LTC offer membership as thanks

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM December 14, 2020   
Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club action

Members look on during a match at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club - Credit: Clevedon LTC

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club's New Year membership offer is a thank you to the local community for their ongoing support.

Junior, adult and senior citizens are encouraged to join the club for only £10 a month, with the offer available from January 1 until March 31 at a time most will need to shed a few extra pounds acquired over the festive period.

Sarah Davies took up the offer last year and said: “Frankly I thought I read the price wrong. Only £10 a month! I joined straight away, despite my concern that I might not fit in. Everyone made me feel welcome, and I have since developed some lovely friendships."

Why not join as a family, or with a group of people you already know. Don’t worry if you are a little rusty, or have never played the game before. The club's resident LTA qualified tennis coach Michael Rakosi will be on hand to help get you started.

Contact membership secretary Mike Graham at clevedonltc@gmail.com for more information and to acquire a membership form.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

School proposal to reduce reception intake due to lack of pupils

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Family organises doorstep carols for North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Shop Local

‘Buy local to help your community thrive’

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Changes to housing solutions service in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus