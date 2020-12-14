Published: 9:00 AM December 14, 2020

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club's New Year membership offer is a thank you to the local community for their ongoing support.

Junior, adult and senior citizens are encouraged to join the club for only £10 a month, with the offer available from January 1 until March 31 at a time most will need to shed a few extra pounds acquired over the festive period.

Sarah Davies took up the offer last year and said: “Frankly I thought I read the price wrong. Only £10 a month! I joined straight away, despite my concern that I might not fit in. Everyone made me feel welcome, and I have since developed some lovely friendships."

Why not join as a family, or with a group of people you already know. Don’t worry if you are a little rusty, or have never played the game before. The club's resident LTA qualified tennis coach Michael Rakosi will be on hand to help get you started.

Contact membership secretary Mike Graham at clevedonltc@gmail.com for more information and to acquire a membership form.