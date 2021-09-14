Clevedon Tennis Club launch new sessions for teenagers
- Credit: Clevedon Tennis Club
Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club have created new sessions for teenagers every Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm.
The sessions are open to anyone between 13 and 19, with £3 for non members, and with spaces still open can either come along on the day or book a place through Mike Graham on clevedonltc@gmail.com.
"It’s very encouraging to see the boys and girls mixing in and enjoying themselves uninterrupted," said Nicholas Walsh.
"New friendships are forming within the group all the time. An adult from the committee will be around to help if required, but usually it’s just to hand out refreshments at the end of the sessions”.
Debbie Richards, who has been responsible for organising the initiative, added: "After the latest lockdown we wanted our younger members to be able to have fun improving their skills, and have an activity they can look forward to regularly”.
Teenager Thea Savage said: “I always play tennis now with others of my age or a bit older. It’s really nice having a group of our own, and I look forward to playing every week”.
