Clevedon fantastic seven star in TYR Millfield and Team Bath Super Series

All smiles for Clevedon Swimming Club members from left to right, Amelie Dorrington, Sam Ledward, Riley Price, Eloise Cash and Jamie Steadman. - Credit: Clevedon Swimming Club

A group of swimmers from Clevedon Swimming Club attended the TYR Millfield and Team Bath Super Series swim meet at Millfield School.

Competing against swimmers from all over the UK last month; Alex Parish, Amelie Dorrington, Eloise Cash, Jamie Steadman, Leo Osbourne, Riley Price and Sam Ledward gave out fantastic performance with personal bests and medals all round.

Riley Price won his 13-year-old 50 breaststroke event, while Jamie Steadman came second in the 14-year-old 800 metres free event and Leo Osbourne achieved second in the 11-year-old 100 metres.



Following nearly 18 months of enforced break due to the pandemic with pools closed and training cancelled, this group of seven Clevedon were some of the only swimmers from the North Somerset area to qualify for this competition.

If you’re interested in joining Clevedon Swimming Club, please email join@clevedonasc.org.uk to organise a trial.

The club is also looking for local businesses to sponsor the club. If you’re interested please email communications@clevedonasc.org.uk.