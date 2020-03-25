Clevedon Swimming Club raise over £150 for Sport Relief

Clevedon Swimming Club helped raise a total of £163 for Sport Relief. Archant

Clevedon Swimming Club held a speed event to help raise funds for Sport Releif.

A squad of swimmers aged eight to 18 spent their usual Friday night training session swimming as many lengths as fast as possible to see how far they could swim.

Together the squads swam 133,000m in an hour, raising £163 to benefit local charity Vision North Somerset, a swimming group for visually impaired swimmers.

Head coach Patricia Leaman said: “Wow! Team Clevedon managed to swim to France and back, twice, in just one hour! What a team.

“Thanks to all the coaches, swimmers and poolside helpers who made it happen. We hope our contribution goes some way to supporting local charities in North Somerset.”

To find out more about Clevedon Swimming Club visit uk.teamunify.com/Home.jsp?team=ukswrcasc - or follow them on Facebook.

Visit visionnorthsomerset.wordpress.com for more about Vision North Somerset.