Clevedon Swimming Club look to hit fundraising target

PUBLISHED: 13:03 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 30 July 2020

Clevedon Swimming Club target £5,000 from their Crowdfunder campaign to help aid the club through the Coronavirus pandemic.

Clevedon Swimming Club target £5,000 from their Crowdfunder campaign to help aid the club through the Coronavirus pandemic.

Archant

With just days left to reach their £5,000 target, Clevedon Swimming Club have announced some new rewards.

The club have been crowdfunding throughout July and so far raised £3,240.

If they reach their £5,000 target Sport England will matchfund the amount, meaning they will have access to £10,000 which will keep the club going during the coronavirus pandemic.

Closed pools means no monthly fees from swimmers or revenue from galas.

The annual Clevedon & Chard gala usually held in June would have netted the club around £5,000 which goes straight back into paying wages for coaches, purchasing equipment and pool time and supporting swimmers in financial need.

All rewards have all been donated by local businesses and swimmers families to help us reach our total;

*15 Luxury towels from Fleur of England (https://www.fleurofengland.com/)

*1 Gatha Box (https://gathabox.com/shop)

*1 free session Crossfit Ozbox Kids Clevedon (https://crossfitozbox.co.uk/)

*4 free weekly digital fitness classes (https://www.deborahwelchfitness.com/)

*1 first aid session – courtesy of Sian Veysey

*1 x half-price price corporate video – courtesy of Helen Lancaster of Videodirect Ltd

*1 x cut and blow dry from Meg Welch Hair

For more information see https://uk.teamunify.com/Home.jsp?team=ukswrcasc.

