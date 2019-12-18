Clevedon Swimming Club celebrate sucessful Club Championships

Clevedon Swimming Club displaying the medals they won at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Archant

Clevedon Swimming Club hosted their annual Club Championships at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, which they shared for the first time with Weston Swimming Club.

Members from both clubs aged eight to 18 took part and were able to enter as many of the 19 races as they wanted, with the aim of winning the most points in their age group.

Medals were presented on the day to all race winners and overall winners of each age group, girls and boys, will receive a trophy at the club presentation evening in January.

Overall, Clevedon clocked up 607 personal bests, 235 Somerset county qualifying times and saw 14 swimmers qualify for the 2020 Somerset Championships for the first time.

Head coach Patricia Leaman said: "I am very proud of our swimmers who sparkled in the water and out this weekend. What an absolutely stunning performance.

"Older swimmers helped encourage younger swimmers, supporting our new competitors, assisting with warm up and reassuring them. They also helped our Meet Manager with the running of the event which was invaluable."

Find out more at facebook.com/clevedonASC or email join@clevedonasc.org.uk.