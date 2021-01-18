Clevedon strengthen squad with signing of Gloucestershire duo Higgins and Warner

Published: 5:00 PM January 18, 2021

Ryan Higgns returns to Clevedon for a third spell after signing from Gloucestershire . - Credit: Jason Crane

Clevedon Cricket Club have continued to strengthen their squad for the upcoming 2021 season with the signing of Gloucestershire duo Ryan Higgins and Jared Warner.

The pair follow last week's re-signing of wicketkeeper Will Plummer from Weston.

All-rounder Higgins, who joined the club in 2018, returns for a third season, while fast bowler Warner heads to Dial Hill having recently signed a three-year deal with Gloucestershire.

Higgins, who was nominated for PCA Player of the Year in 2019, said: “I can’t wait to play for Clevedon again now I’ve moved a little closer. It seemed a good opportunity to go back to the club that I started with.

“There’s a great set of lads that I already know and obviously we have a good team. I’m looking forward to getting around the energy of the boys again.”

Wakefield-born right-arm seamer Warner, who has previously represented England Under-19s, added: “I’m delighted to have joined Clevedon for the upcoming season. I can’t wait to get going and hopefully contribute to some success.”

You may also want to watch:

Club captain Jake Lintott said: “We are really lucky to have these two players signed on with us for the 2021 season.

“Ryan is a match winner with bat and ball and really understands what club cricket is about. Jared will provide us with raw pace, and I know how competitive he is having played against him.

“We look forward to having them with us on Saturdays when their county commitments allow.’’

Director of Cricket John Bachelor added: “Ryan is a county cricketer out of the top drawer and for him to re-sign for Clevedon is a huge boost. He is very popular with the lads and our supporters are in for an exciting summer.

“Jared comes to us on the advice of Jake Lintott and he can certainly get it through. We look forward to seeing him in action at Dial Hill this season.”

Clevedon Cricket Club's newly appointed youth chairman John Vaxstone. - Credit: Clevedon Cricket Club

Clevedon have also bought in John Vanstone as their Youth Chairman to replace the departing Elaine Ford after two years in the role, where she took over from her husband Andy.

"The Youth section is a key part of the club and plays a positive role in the community,” Vanstone said to club’s Twitter page.

"I am looking forward to working alongside coaches, parents and volunteers to support its continued development."

John Vaxstone becomes Clevedon's new Youth Chairman from Elaine Ford, who had taken over the role from Andy Ford after his four years at the helm, two years ago. - Credit: Piers McBride

Club coach Piers McBride added: "The Fords have put in an incredible six years and it is a really challenging role and a big, big time commitment.

"The club is so grateful to have had Elaine and Andy Ford working so hard and selflessly on behalf of Clevedon youngsters for the last six years.

"It will be a tough act to follow but John has masses of enthusiasm and is very well organised."