Clevedon RFC set up online auction to help raise money for club

Published: 2:07 PM February 22, 2021

Clevedon RFC have set up an online auction of promises to help raise funds for the club on March 12.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen the club lose money, and according to the club's revenue, each Six Nations weekend would bring in thousands of pounds at least.

Despite this there are things at the club which still need to paid for, including rent, rates, gas, electricity, replacing and replenishing waste stock, Sky TV subscription and general upkeep of the premises and pitches.

And there are a lot of prizes on offer, including a couple of hours of golf tuition, two hours French speaking tuition, five days of 'man with van', a Mexican meal including tequila for six cooked and delivered, a barbecue chef for up to 20 people, and four hours of garden maintenance or landscaping.

Other prizes include a commissioned vintage drinks cabinet, a voucher for four people to play at the Kendalshire Golf Club, a meal for eight people cooked and served in your home and two hours of one-to-one cricket coaching.

David Owen has been Clevedon RFC's new Director of Rugby since last June, where he replaced Nick Hill, after the former head coach stepped down following 10 years in charge at the club. - Credit: David Owen

These are just 10 out of a long list of prizes and Clevedon's Director of Rugby David Owen has called on people to come and back the event.

He said: "It's a brilliant opportunity for the whole club, including the minis, juniors, ladies and senior men, to pull together and raise some much-needed funds for the club.

"Everyone has been incredibly generous with their pledges and offers, showing the fantastic spirit within the club.

"It would be great if the local community could get behind the evening, just like I hope they will when we start playing again."