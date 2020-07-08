Clevedon Swimming Club launch funding campaign to help support club in crisis

Clevedon Swimming Club have launched a Crowdfunder campaign this week asking supporters to donate whatever they can to help them stay financially stable during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

With no date set in place to reopen swimming pools and therefore restarting training and the resumption of membership fees, the club is growing increasingly concerned about the long-term financial repercussions of the health crisis.

The club is run by a team of volunteers who have a keen interest in swimming, but also take positive action to encourage members to be the best they can be; whether that is through swimming, volunteering, skills sharing or raising funds for community charities and projects.

Since pools closed in March of this year the club have been unable to train in the water and all competitions have been cancelled.

As training could not continue the decision was made to stop collecting fees in the hope that the closures of the pools would be shortlived.

Unfortunately the opening of swimming pools has been delayed so the closure now has impacted the club’s ability to fundraise and run competition events such as the annual Clevedon and Chard open swim meet which would have brought in a club income of around £5,000.

Club reserves have ensured that they have been able to pay necessary costs however this is not a long-term option.

When pools do reopen, the club is hoping to to be equipped for a transition back to the pool and also want to be able to support their families who may continue to experience financial difficulties.

As such the club has set up a Crowdfunder campaign, supported by Sport England, who have launched a match funding opportunity.

In order to access the Sport England funding Clevedon need to raise £5,000 by the end of July.

The money raised will be used to keep the club alive, to retain coaches, allow for PPE and additional equipment to be purchased. It will also help build a club hardship fund to support members going through financial difficulties and to get everyone back to the pool.

If you are interested in supporting the club, please visit the Crowdfunder page and donate what you can on https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/clevedon-swimming-clubs-covid-appeal