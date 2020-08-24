Clevedon serve up successful tournament

Players face the camera at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club Archant

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club held their first social tournament since lockdown on Saturday.

And it proved a success as a fun format included 20 entrants, with no restrictions, that saw all play five matches on a best of seven-game basis.

Points were carefully recorded by organiser and committee member John Whitaker, with the top two men and women meeting in a one-set final.

Mike Graham and Yaz Thatcher finished with the most points, with the final won by Pete Grocock and Jane Styles.

Winners received a bottle of wine from club chairman David Thomas, with many competitors enjoying a socially-distanced drink on the sun terrace.

Ian Law Smith just missed out on the final, but said: “As a beginner and inexperienced in competitive tennis, I was really happy with the way I played and was encouraged to do well by everyone.

“I’m really looking forward to the next tournament scheduled for September hopefully.”

Members are available and anyone interested can go along to the Princess Road club on Tuesday (6pm) to play for free and view facilities, with floodlights enabling play to continue until 10pm.