Advanced search

Clevedon serve up successful tournament

PUBLISHED: 12:07 24 August 2020

Players face the camera at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club

Players face the camera at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club

Archant

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club held their first social tournament since lockdown on Saturday.

And it proved a success as a fun format included 20 entrants, with no restrictions, that saw all play five matches on a best of seven-game basis.

Points were carefully recorded by organiser and committee member John Whitaker, with the top two men and women meeting in a one-set final.

Mike Graham and Yaz Thatcher finished with the most points, with the final won by Pete Grocock and Jane Styles.

Winners received a bottle of wine from club chairman David Thomas, with many competitors enjoying a socially-distanced drink on the sun terrace.

Ian Law Smith just missed out on the final, but said: “As a beginner and inexperienced in competitive tennis, I was really happy with the way I played and was encouraged to do well by everyone.

“I’m really looking forward to the next tournament scheduled for September hopefully.”

Members are available and anyone interested can go along to the Princess Road club on Tuesday (6pm) to play for free and view facilities, with floodlights enabling play to continue until 10pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Wedding ring and phone found after marine lake drained

Volunteers found a wedding ring, a mobile phone, shoes and flippers in the mud.

Husband and wife team revive former village shop and keep things local

Ryan and Lisa of Honey and Ginger. Picture: Ryan and Lisa Anthoney

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Large inflatable theme park opens in Portishead

Inflatable Theme Park, UK visiting Gatcombe Farm in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

GCSE results: Clevedon School praises ‘talented and hard-working’ students

Students picked up their results from Clevedon School on Thursday. Picture: Clevedon School

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Wedding ring and phone found after marine lake drained

Volunteers found a wedding ring, a mobile phone, shoes and flippers in the mud.

Husband and wife team revive former village shop and keep things local

Ryan and Lisa of Honey and Ginger. Picture: Ryan and Lisa Anthoney

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Large inflatable theme park opens in Portishead

Inflatable Theme Park, UK visiting Gatcombe Farm in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

GCSE results: Clevedon School praises ‘talented and hard-working’ students

Students picked up their results from Clevedon School on Thursday. Picture: Clevedon School

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Ashton & Backwell, Clevedon and Portishead learn FA competition dates

Clevedon Town before their FA Cup tie with Bristol Manor Farm last year. Picture: Josh Thomas

Clevedon serve up successful tournament

Players face the camera at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club

Clevedon Town earn bragging rights after derby victory over Weston

Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond scores the winner from the spot in front of the socially distanced crowd at the Everyone Active Stadium. Picture: Tony Merrett.

Witnesses to Portishead stabbings urged to come forward by police

GCSE results: Clevedon School praises ‘talented and hard-working’ students

Students picked up their results from Clevedon School on Thursday. Picture: Clevedon School