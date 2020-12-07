Clevedon secure place in third round of Buildbase FA Vase for first time in 27 years

Published: 1:34 PM December 7, 2020

Clevedon Town came out on top in an exhilarating Buildbase FA Vase second round game against last season’s semi-finalists Bitton in a game played in a bitingly cold wind.

But sadly there were no fans present to enjoy it or see Seasiders skipper Callum Kingdon making his 200th appearance for the club.

Callum Kingdon, on his 200th appearance, closes down Bitton’s ex-Clevedon player Ibz Diallo - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedon town

Clevedon welcomed back returning ex-players Liam Dempsey and George King, who both started on the bench.

However, it was Bitton who made the brighter start with a header just wide by Brandon Barnes and Syd Camper had to be sharp to block a shot from Dean Griffiths for a corner, from which Scott Brice shot just wide.

But the hosts shocked their visitors by taking the lead with their first real chance after eight minutes.

Jay Murray sent marauding full back Elliot Nicholson flying through on goal and although The Ton goalkeeper Dan Worton got a touch he was unable to keep out Nicholson’s powerful strike.

Clevedon started to dominate and were unlucky not to go further ahead on 16 minutes when Ethan Feltham hit the post and Morgan Williams’ follow-up was blocked on the line.

Back came Bitton and the game went from end to end. Barnes was unable to get a shot in after a good passing movement and a surging run by Sam Hedges from the back created a chance for Feltham which he put just wide.

By harrying, blocking and closing down all over the field, Town restricted chances for a very good Bitton side and still created their own, with Williams off target with a backheel and then an attempted flying header.

Harley Wilkinson in the Clevedon goal comfortably dealt with a Bitton free kick on the edge of the box after a mistimed Morgan Williams tackle and a Dean Griffiths header after a good cross from the lively Joe McLennan.

But the visitors eventually found the net after 36 minutes as McLennan’s cross from the left was chested down by Aysa Corrick and lifted into the roof of the net by Griffiths at the far post.

Clevedon were unlucky again six minutes later when keeper Worton palmed Mitch Osmond’s corner on to the post and the ball was cleared, whilst at the other end another Bitton free-kick on the edge of the box went harmlessly wide, so it remained all square at half-time.

Ethan Feltham and Alex Grimshaw in an aerial challenge with Ibz Diallo, Fin Biggs and Sam Iles. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedon town

ABitton started the second half better and were ahead after 48 minutes when full-back Jack Allward ran across the edge of the box and was brought down.

The referee pointed to the spot and Dean Griffiths put away the penalty.

The lead lasted only four minutes as Mitch Osmond and Jay Murray combined to send Fin Biggs down the line and his pull back was slotted wide of the keeper into the net by Osmond.

Now it was Bitton’s turn to respond and Dean Griffiths shot straight at Wilkinson when well-placed and a superb Sam Hedges challenge stopped McLennan.

A huge Worton goal kick with the wind almost put Clevedon in trouble and with tiredness starting to creep in after the long break without football the game opened up as both sides made substitutions.

Clevedon introduced Dempsey, King and Will Gould, but Bitton substitute Josh Egan made the first telling contribution when his shot from McLennan’s cross brought a potentially match winning save from Wilkinson.

Bitton thought they should have had a second penalty when McLennan was tripped on the edge of the box but only a free kick outside the box was given, which Egan put well wide.

Then after Sam Iles put in a great challenge Clevedon broke quickly down the left and Dempsey was in the right place to put Clevedon back in front on 81 minutes.

Again, the lead was shortlived and two minutes later Bitton broke down their left and Wilkinson brilliantly pushed out Egan’s powerful shot, but Brandon Barnes following up crashed the ball in off the bar to make it 3-3.

Wanting to avoid the lottery of penalties Clevedon responded immediately and substitutes Gould and King combined down the left and King’s ball into the box set up Murray for a tap in on 86 minutes.

Three goals had come in a pulsating four minutes and this time Clevedon made sure they kept Bitton at bay to claim a place in the third round on December 19, for the first time since 1993-94, at home to New Milton Town or Longlevens.

Ethan Feltham gets in a shot past Alex Grimshaw during Clevedon's Buildbase FA Vase victory over Bitton. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedon town

Head coach Alex Wright said: "It was a real tough cup tie with a lot going on – goals, incidents and one of those games which when you win it, makes you feel really good.

"We’ve just beaten a really good side and it shows where we’re at and how far we’ve come that we can turn up at a game like that and put the performance in.

"I think we were deserved winners in the end and although Bitton had more possession and more of the play, if you look back at the chances that we created we could have been out of sight at half time.

"I think as well, fitness told in the end. The players have been great in lockdown and all done their own fitness work and it really showed in the end in a great all-round team performance."