Future Stars and Howards Motor Group will continue as Clevedon Cricket Club sponsors for 2021 season

Published: 9:00 AM February 9, 2021

Clevedon Cricket Club ahead of their 2020 season opener against Bedminster CC with their kit sponsored by Howards Motor Group. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Clevedon Cricket Club have announced a couple of sponsors who have agreed to represent the club for the 2021 season.

Future Stars, which are a North Somerset-based sports coaching company, and Howards Motor Group, based in Weston, have both sponsored the club's shirt since 2015.

Club President Ben Hazeldine told Clevedon's club website about working again with Howards Motor Group for the sixth season: “We’re extremely grateful to Howards for their continued support of Clevedon Cricket Club.

“During what is a tough time for all grassroots sports club, sponsorship from businesses in the local community has such an immense impact.

“We look forward to hopefully welcoming Howards to Dial Hill during the 2021 season.”

Tony Lippe, Howards Franchise General Manager, added: “We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with one of the region’s leading local cricket clubs.

“As a local business, we are always looking at ways to support good causes in the surrounding area, so Clevedon, with a thriving junior section and a successful senior setup, are the perfect partners.”

Club chairman Paul Jenkins told the website: “We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Future Stars Coaching ahead of the 2021 season.

“They are a company with close ties to the club and the local community and we look forward to working with them during the upcoming campaign.”

Future Stars Owner Ben Hazeldine said: "We are proud to continue our support of Clevedon Cricket Club - it’s a special club that I’ve been associated with for over 25 years.

"It's been a really tough year for all amateur clubs, so it’s great to be in a position to be able to support the club again at such a time of need. I’m really excited to see league cricket back at The Hill this year."