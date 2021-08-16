Future looking brighter with new solar panel lighting at track

Published: 5:00 PM August 16, 2021

The athletics track at Clevedon School, with support from North Somerset Athletic Cub (NSAC), now boasts solar panel lighting running the length of the facility.

"For athletes returning to training, after missing so many months due to the pandemic, and to be met by the lights gave everyone a genuine lift," said heac coach Chris Millard.

"As many athletes were involved with the fundraising, to see their efforts rewarded was priceless."

The solar lighting, which was provided by Prolectric, offers a safer environment for athletes to use the track and is ready for use in the autumn and winter months.

“This further helps us to have one of the best school campuses in the South West, encouraging our students, and those from surrounding schools, to go for their dreams in sports and athletics and to set the bar very high," added Jim Smith, headmaster at Clevedon School.

"It's also a very timely installation given the boost that an Olympic year gives to athletics, and will be a massive benefit to students."

The 10 panels, six of which were donated by Prolectric, include custom switches to allow them to be turned on and off as required.

"The ProTemp was the best option to cover the club’s needs and provide powerful, bright LED solar lighting for the running track," explained Chris Williams, managing director at Prolectric.

"With no mains power, these lights dispense with the need for a contractor to dig trenches, install trunking or cables and saves significantly on groundworks and installation costs."

North Somerset AC is one of the largest athletics clubs in the South West with more than 300 active members, with training centres for primary and secondary school children in Clevedon, Nailsea and Weston-Super-Mare.

A majority of athletes compete in regional and national competitions throughout summer and winter, many of whom are top-ranked for their age group within England.

Over the years the club, together with Clevedon School and England Athletics, has invested more than £100,000 in developing athletics facilities at the school.

For further information about joining North Somerset AC, training and competitions contact Chris Millard by email contact@nsac.ork.uk or visit: https://www.nsac.org.uk.

Clevedon School, home to a number of sports clubs, is a high achieving and inspirational Academy, with a fantastic countryside site, history and culture.

For further information, visit: https://www.clevedonschool.org.uk/.

Prolectric is one of the UK’s leading experts on sustainable lighting, power and security, offering permanent and temporary solutions for hire or purchase.

For further information, visit https://www.prolectric.co.uk.