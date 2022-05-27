Goff wins Clevedon Sailing Club's Town Plate Pursuit

Robin Goff claimed first place at Clevedon Sailing Club's annual Town Plate Pursuit Race.

But for a while it very much looked like this year's event wasn't going to happen!

There were sailors with their boats, safety boat crew and race officers and even glorious sunshine - but there wasn't any wind.

Then at 10.30am, a light breeze kicked in and after a quick briefing boats took to the water, led by the slowest handicap boats (Hartley 12.2s) sailed by cadet members.

Eventually all faster boats followed with the quickest boat, a 505, starting last.

In the light and patchy conditions it didn't take long for the Aeros of Goff and Stuart Turner to get to the front of the fleet.

Turner, sailing a larger 9sq rig, was well positioned to overtake Goff as the 100-minute race drew to a close, but the wind dropped suddenly, leaving both boats struggling but with Goff clear ahead.

Rory Stretch and Paul Hield (505) finished in third place, with Elizabeth Summerall the first cadet.

Prizes were awarded after the race by David Shopland representing North Somerset Council who provided the original trophy in 1963.