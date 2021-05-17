Goff comes good in Clevedon Sailing Club's Town Plate
Clevedon Sailing Club’s Town Plate pursuit race was held a week later than scheduled due to insufficient winds.
Conditions were trying with a gusty wind from the South testing the 11 crews, who were rusty following the Covid lay-up, and race officer Chris Cooper set a triangular course in the bay with the first leg to Wains Hill.
The first starters were the Laser Radials with Robin Goff taking an early lead from Rhys Davis.
Faster handicap boats started according to their handicap but none could make any impression on the two leading boats gradually increasing their gap at the front.
Eventually the full rig Lasers managed to overtake the slower 420 sailed by Amy Turner and Rachael Elliott and Vision of Martin and Alison White whilst keeping the faster RS 200's behind them.
Prizes were awarded outside the clubhouse following the race, with Goff taking first place ahead of Davis and Jon Summers (Laser) third ahead of Mark Elliot and Andy Preston (RS200).
