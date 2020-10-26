Advanced search

Clevedon Sailing Club hold Autumn Trophy event

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 October 2020

Clevedon Sailing Club held their Autumn Trophy at the weekend

Clevedon Sailing Club held their Autumn Trophy at the weekend

Clevedon Sailing Club’s Autumn Trophy event was members-only on Sunday due to Covid restrictions.

There was plenty of wind, sunshine and showers and a race course set in bay with lots of fast reaching legs and gybes proved a challenge to some of the sailors.

After a clean start, Robin Goff and Rhys Davis battled it out at the front of the fleet, with Davis taking better advantage of wind shifts to establish a small lead which he held until the end.

Stuart Turner was not far behind in a borrowed Solo, after vying with Trevor Baker before he was disqualified for omitting a mark of the course.

Strengthening wind led to lots of capsizes late on for the following Lasers of Martin White and Geoff Langdon.

Race two was much shorter with Goff and Davis again taking the lead positions, with Goff getting the upper hand this time.

The Feva of Rachael Elliott and Amy Turner was greatly disadvantaged by a lack of reaching performance but doggedly carried on to finish last except for the commodore.

Result: 1 Robin Goff (Laser), 2 Rhys Davis (Laser), 3 Stuart Turner (Solo).

