Clevedon Sailing Club stages delayed Easter Bonnet event

Clevedon Sailing Club held their delayed Easter Bonnet event in sunny conditions with flat water and a stiff NE breeze on Sunday.

Race officer Neil Ballard set a P-shaped course with fast reaching legs out to sea, a run to the lake mark and a long beat back to the club.

Visiting helmsman Ben Ballard led form the start in race one in his father's D Zero, hotly pursued by Robin Goff in his newly acquired Aero 7.

Several other boats found conditions trying which led to frequent capsizing, including for Alex East on his return in his Laser 8.1.

Wind strength had dropped for race two, to Martin White's relief, and Ballard and Goff were again at the front of the fleet, joined by Seamus Ryan and Paul Hield in their 505 and East.

Stuart and Amy Turner sailed consistently in a Vision, following the leading group to the finish.

Race three saw the 505 lead Ballard and Goff to the line, as Rachael Elliot and Rory Stretch followed up the rear in a Feva struggling with a broken tiller.

Results, fast handicap: 1 Robin Goff, 2 Ben Ballard, 3 Stuart & Amy Turner; slow handicap: 1 Rachael Elliot & Rory Stretch.