Clevedon Sailing Club enjoy successful Cadet Week

Published: 12:00 PM August 9, 2021

Clevedon Sailing Club enjoyed a successful Cadet week, despite the efforts of Storm Evert and poor water quality in the Marine Lake.

Grateful for any sailing after a missed 2020 season due to Covid, a group of 18 cadets aged 10 to 18 sailed on three of the four days, some sailing on the sea for the first time.

The first day was a test even for experienced cadets but everyone came off the water with a smile on their face.

With an even windier day forecast, the youngsters had fun dealing with gusts and playing sailing games on the lake on the Thursday, but as Storm Evert rolled in a trip to Lady Bay was cancelled.

The usual regatta on the final day was postponed as it was a bit too windy for younger sailors, but older cadets set off to round the Clevedon Buoy some 2.5 miles out from the coast, as the less experienced enjoyed a sail around the bay with adult volunteers.

You may also want to watch:

The cadet regatta will take place in September, hopefully with better weather so as many as possible can take part in competitive racing.