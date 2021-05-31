Clevedon Sailing Club youngsters back on the water

Published: 4:00 PM May 31, 2021

It has been almost 21 months since Clevedon Bay has been filled with the colourful sails of the Sailing Club Cadet’s Topper and Pico dinghies.

However, several Friday evening tides have recently coincided with Cadet sailing sessions and they were finally able to get back on the sea again.

Despite winds making if difficult to sail against strong tides everybody was determined to get out there to give it a go!

When the Friday evening high tides don’t align, the cadets fall back to marine lake which is an ideal safe water to start to learn to sail. Ultimately however the ambition is always to get out on the sea in the tide and waves of the bay.

The cadets start sailing at about 11 years old and develop their skills through the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) training curriculum until they are 16.

As they gain ability and experience keen Cadets join in the club sailing and are encouraged to become Assistant Instructors (AIs) and help to teach the beginners.

The sailing club take on a new cohort of beginners at the start of each season and have a very keen group this year. Places are limited but anybody interested should visit Clevedon SC's website.