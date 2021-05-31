News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Clevedon Sailing Club youngsters back on the water

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 4:00 PM May 31, 2021   
Clevedon Sailing Club youngsters are back on the water

Clevedon Sailing Club youngsters are back on the water - Credit: Mark Elliott

It has been almost 21 months since Clevedon Bay has been filled with the colourful sails of the Sailing Club Cadet’s Topper and Pico dinghies.

However, several Friday evening tides have recently coincided with Cadet sailing sessions and they were finally able to get back on the sea again.

Despite winds making if difficult to sail against strong tides everybody was determined to get out there to give it a go!

When the Friday evening high tides don’t align, the cadets fall back to  marine lake which is an ideal safe water to start to learn to sail. Ultimately however the ambition is always to get out on the sea in the tide and waves of the bay.

The cadets start sailing at about 11 years old and develop their skills through the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) training curriculum until they are 16.

You may also want to watch:

As they gain ability and experience keen Cadets join in the club sailing and are encouraged to become Assistant Instructors (AIs) and help to teach the beginners.

The sailing club take on a new cohort of beginners at the start of each season and have a very keen group this year. Places are limited but anybody interested should visit Clevedon SC's website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for 100 homes rejected with village claiming it has taken fair share
  2. 2 Budget hotel opens in Portishead
  3. 3 Park Yoga comes to Nailsea
  1. 4 Nailsea & Backwell boys end on winning note
  2. 5 THINGS TO DO: Inflatable theme park returns to Gatcombe Farm Shop
  3. 6 North Somerset Stars edged out in opener
  4. 7 Plans to upgrade village's Recreation Club gather momentum
  5. 8 Opening of North Somerset Tidal Trail moves a step closer
  6. 9 Family unearths bomb shelter in garden
  7. 10 Revealed: The 24 areas of North Somerset with almost no new Covid cases 
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Women doing her gardening.

Garden waste service goes live

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Building works finish for new Yatton primary school

Education News

New North Somerset primary school appoints first headteacher

Carrington Walker

person
Front of a property in Front Street, Churchill, with half-rendered, half-slate-tiled façade, storm porch and double garage.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Beautiful modern home with original features and large garden

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Minor Injury Unit Clevedon

Health warning to plan ahead for medical help during holidays

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus