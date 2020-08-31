Clevedon’s Rawlings enjoys racing return

Clevedon AC's Francesca Rawlings face the camera Archant

Clevedon AC’s Francesca Rawlings returned to competitive action at the Severn Bridge 10k last weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After several months without racing, Rawlings was keen to be part of an event once more – although the format was different to normal.

With a mass start not an option, runners were given start times determined by club name in alphabetical order.

Individuals started off at 10-second intervals, which ensured a favourable start for Rawlings, with conditions good across the bridge.

Rawlings produced a great run to finish as first in the V40 category and fifth female overall in an excellent time of 39 minutes 44 seconds.

Clevedon AC welcomes new members of all abilities and anyone who has taken up running or returned in recent months can get help to progress and stay motivated in friendly groups.

Contact the club via their website or facebook page for details on taster sessions.