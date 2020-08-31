Advanced search

Clevedon’s Rawlings enjoys racing return

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 September 2020

Clevedon AC's Francesca Rawlings face the camera

Clevedon AC's Francesca Rawlings face the camera

Archant

Clevedon AC’s Francesca Rawlings returned to competitive action at the Severn Bridge 10k last weekend.

After several months without racing, Rawlings was keen to be part of an event once more – although the format was different to normal.

With a mass start not an option, runners were given start times determined by club name in alphabetical order.

Individuals started off at 10-second intervals, which ensured a favourable start for Rawlings, with conditions good across the bridge.

Rawlings produced a great run to finish as first in the V40 category and fifth female overall in an excellent time of 39 minutes 44 seconds.

Clevedon AC welcomes new members of all abilities and anyone who has taken up running or returned in recent months can get help to progress and stay motivated in friendly groups.

Contact the club via their website or facebook page for details on taster sessions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Fears B&M proposal will turn Clevedon into a ‘ghost town’

An artist's impression of the redeveloped B&M store in Clevedon.

Police appeal after carer’s moped stolen and crashed

Do you know this person? Avon and Somerset police are keen to speak with him.

Residential home praised for top-quality care throughout pandemic

Judy Pride has praised staff for taking care of dad, Brian Reynolds, aged 92.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Knitting project helps dementia group stay in touch

Members of the Nailsea Memory Café with the completed project.

Stagecoach Portishead enrolments open for autumn classes

Stagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Nicola Selby Photography

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Fears B&M proposal will turn Clevedon into a ‘ghost town’

An artist's impression of the redeveloped B&M store in Clevedon.

Police appeal after carer’s moped stolen and crashed

Do you know this person? Avon and Somerset police are keen to speak with him.

Residential home praised for top-quality care throughout pandemic

Judy Pride has praised staff for taking care of dad, Brian Reynolds, aged 92.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Knitting project helps dementia group stay in touch

Members of the Nailsea Memory Café with the completed project.

Stagecoach Portishead enrolments open for autumn classes

Stagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Nicola Selby Photography

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon’s Rawlings enjoys racing return

Clevedon AC's Francesca Rawlings face the camera

Villagers fight proposal to site homes on greenbelt near beauty spot

MP Liam Fox with Simon Bluck and the Ham Green campaign group in January.

North Somerset AC in hunt for award following efforts during coronavirus lockdown

A North Somerset AC youngster takes on a cycling challenge during lockdown

Somerset Rebels end rerun series with Poole Pirates clash

Jason Doyle and Jack Holder on their way to a one-two in the 15th heat of ther Somerset Rebels in the home success over Poole Pirates. Picture COLIN BURNETT

Somerset edged out by Northants in Vitality Blast

Roelof van der Merwe hits out for Somerset in the Vitality Blast (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)