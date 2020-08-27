Clevedon member enjoys Man vs Moor challenge

Clevedon AC member Jim Hardcastle took on the Man vs Moor race at Exmoor National Park recently.

The remote terrain provided plenty of space for runners, with Hardcastle delighted to be able to wear club colours again for the first time in several months.

The unique 10-mile race takes in some of the natural obstacles formed through the history and legac yof the moor, including an open water swim, a cave and tricky moorland.

And Hardcastle was pleased with his performance after the long break from racing and looking forward to tackling more off-road events soon.

Clevedon AC welcomes new members of all abilities, whether individuals have taken up running or returned to it in recent months.

The club aims to help runners progress and stay motivated in friendly groups and can be contacted about taster sessions via their website or facebook page.