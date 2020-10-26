Clevedon AC’s Foster up for ultra challenge

Clevedon's James Foster Archant

Clevedon AC member James Foster completed his first ultra marathon recently.

Foster was originally training for a race in the Brecon Beacons, which was cancelled, and took on an event at Exmoor instead.

The course covered 53k and 2000m of elevation, but Foster enjoyed the challenge as competitors ran through wooded valleys, across National Park moorland and the South West Coast path.

And Foster enjoyed a superb debut to finish in 18th place out of a field of 87 in 6:42.10.

It was also a great learning experience for the Clevedon member, who is keen to take on his next ultra.

*Clevedon AC welcomes new members of all abilities.

If you have taken up running or returned to running in the last few months, the club can help with progress and staying motivaetd in friendly groups.

Contact the club via their website or Facebook page if you would like to attend a taster session.