Clevedon stalwart Barnett serves Great Britain with style

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 July 2020

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club's Pauline and Ian Barnett, in his GB tracksuit

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club’s Ian Barnett represented Great Britain in the ITF World Championships in Croatia.

The 81-year-old partnered Roy Henderson in the over-80 men’s doubles and beat France to finish seventh in their group.

The pair also beat teams from Germany and Australia as Barnett followed in the footsteps of Clevedon’s Jenny Collins, who appeared for GB in the same competition some years earlier.

Pauline Barnett, the 84-year-old wife of Ian, began playing tennis at the age of 10 and won her first junior tournament when 15.

She went on to teach PE and tennis at Walthamstow Hall, Kent and won the Clevedon Club Championships on many occasions, but her favourite tennis memory came from winning a tournament in which Virginia Wade was also playing.

“I’m very proud of what Ian has achieved and want him to wear his GB tracksuit more often,” she said.

The Barnetts are not the oldest at Clevedon, though.

Life member Margaret Dyer, now 88, has been a member for 79 years and was an international bowls player for 10 years, representing England some 40 years ago.

A club spokesman said: “They are all an inspiration to everyone at the club. Ian and Pauline can be seen playing regularly with other senior members early in the mornings to avoid the heat of the day.

“Sometimes they both join in with social play on a Wednesday and Sunday afternoon.

“For the older generation the clubhouse is an ideal place to rest and recuperate. It has a well-stocked, licensed bar and sunny terrace with ample tables and chairs.

“The kitchen area is where members can enjoy team and cakes and the club regularly hosts quiz nights, bingo and birthday celebrations.

“The club would welcome anyone who is now living independently, is retired, or who just wants to become more active and healthier as they get older.”

*To find out about senior memberships email membership secretary Mike Graham at clevedonltc@gmail.com.

