Clevedon claim high-scoring win over Chipping Sodbury

Clevedon followed their high-scoring 39-36 win at Cheltenham North with a 55-51 victory over Chipping Sodbury in Western Counties North at the Vale.

With safety secured the shackles were off as Clevedon looked to avenge an earlier loss.

They fell behind on four minutes as the visitors used an overlap to score a well-taken try, but hit back as Rudy Gates showed great skill to break from halfway and beat several players to touch down.

Harris converted to put the Seasiders 7-5 up but Sodbury punished a missed tackle to score again and, after a Harris penalty, crossed for a third time to move 19-10 ahead.

Clevedon came back with a scrum penalty earned by Lugtic, Jack Crew and Brian Largenton, which was kicked to the 22 and a catch and drive move led to Largenton touching down.

The hosts now had momentum and more great phase play saw the ball recycled for Charlie Tucker to put them 22-19 up.

Fisher sniped through a gap to add the next score, but Sodbury had the final say before the break as Clevedon led 29-26.

Largenton crashed over for his second try soon after the restart, but Sodbury fought back to score a brace of tries and leave the home crowd on edge.

Clevedon introducted Fear and Hastie from the bench and, after conceding a penalty, the hosts began to dominate again, with strong running from deep.

Thie took advantage of a gap to race over and make it a three-point game, before the returning Ashfield spotted space from 50 yards out and chipped over the cover defence before gathering to score on 62 minutes.

Gates, Crew and Bradley Summerell were dominant by now and Clevedon looked to have sealed victory when captain Largenton completed his hat-trick on 70 minutes.

But the visitors had other ideas and scored from long range, before Harris kicked a penalty to secure Clevedon's eighth win of the season.

They visit Chosen Hill Former Pupils on Saturday and end their campaign at home against Cleve on April 23.

The second XV were also celebrating after a 27-10 win at third-placed Bristol Barbarians.

Debutants Cameron Wingcroft and Ed Martin were to the fore for 14-man Clevedon, with good support from Hervey, Smith and Jones throughout.