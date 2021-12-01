Clevedon RFC demolish Cheltenham North to return to winning ways

Clevedon RFC returned to winning ways with a 10-try demolition of Cheltenham North at Coleridge Vale on Saturday.

Fresh off the back of last weekend's heavy defeat at Cheltenham, Nick George's side responded in emphatic style, as Edd Ryder-Smith's hat-trick led the charge in blustery conditions.

Ethan Thomas on the attack. - Credit: Kev Weaver

Scrum-half Danny Harris continued his impressive try scoring form with two more in an accomplished display from the young number nine, while his half-back partner Ethan Thomas added six conversions.

Danny Harris leaps for the line. - Credit: Kev Weaver

Winger Matt Fisher grabbed a second-half double, spotting a gap to dart over from close range before winning the race to Thomas' kick ahead with the very final play.

Matt Fisher touches down. - Credit: Kev Weaver

Tom Thie was also on the scoresheet thanks to some silky footballing skills, hacking ahead and collecting to touch down. Brian Largenton also powered over from close range as the Seasiders stormed to a fourth win from their last five games and third successive home victory.

Full-back Will Carpenter said Clevedon were satisfied with the result, but knows they will need to deliver an improved showing when they travel to Chipping Sodbury this weekend.

"We're obviously pleased to pick up the five points and in patches, we played some really good rugby," he said.

"When our attack clicked into place, we were able to play with some good tempo, but we definitely left another 20 points out there so we'll need to work on being more clinical and accurate going forward.

"We probably played better against the strong wind than we did with it, and we're pretty disappointed to concede four tries at home.

"That's another area we'll need to address before next week. But we're improving every week and head to Chipping Sodbury expecting another tough test on the road. It's an opportunity to climb another place in the league and we know we'll have to be at our best to do that."

George added: "It is obviously nice to get 10 tries. Hopefully, certainly at home, the tides turned and we are starting to pick up some points.

"We want to make it a fortress, we want to make it a difficult place to come to for other teams. That’s what we are working towards and hopefully home wins lead us to pick up some more away wins which would be even better.

"(Chipping Sodbury) are a good team, they have picked up some results and over the weekend they beat Cleve away, which is a good result for them.

"It will be a tough, tough test again for us. We should be looking forward to going away and interested by Chipping Sodbury and certainly a game we want to pick up the five points from."