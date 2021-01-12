News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon resign former wicketkeeper Will Plummer from Weston ahead of 2021 season

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM January 12, 2021   
Clevedon Cricket Club new signing Will Plummer

Will Plummer returns to Clevedon Cricket Club after two seasons with Weston, where he made 150 appearances in his first spell with the club. - Credit: Clevedon Cricket Club

Clevedon Cricket Club have announced the re-signing of Will Plummer from Weston ahead of the 2021 West of England Premier League cricket season.

Clevedon Cricket Club celebrating winning the West of England Premier One title

Clevedon's West of England Premier One title in 2018 was the first time in the club's history they had won the championship. - Credit: Jason Crane

The wicketkeeper, who picked up the West of England Premier One Championship in 2018 and made more than 150 first-team appearances, moved to Weston in 2019, where he stayed for two seasons.

“It really is an absolute honour to put on the Clevedon shirt once again and compete at the highest level," Plummer told the club's website.

“I can’t wait to play at Dial Hill again - I’ve sorely missed the members, the players and 'Chalky'. I’m really looking forward to seeing the boys again.

“I’ve kept in contact with many of the players over the last couple of years and I have to thank Jake Lintott and Piers McBride for convincing me to come back to the Hill."

You may also want to watch:

Club captain Lintott added: "I’m delighted to have Will back at Clevedon. He is the heartbeat of any dressing room and we have missed him.

“He has fantastic hands behind the stumps and he has real ability to finish games of cricket with the bat.”

Director of Cricket John Bachelor said: “It’s great to have Will back at Dial Hill, he’s one of the most natural keepers you’ll see and he adds some much needed vocals in the field.

“He’s very popular with the supporters and it’s a fantastic signing for us.”

Weston during their 14 run win over Ilminster in 2019

Sam Trego, Will Plummer and Peter Trego in action for Weston in their 14 run victory over Ilminster in 2019. - Credit: Mark Plummer

Weston head coach Sam Trego expressed his disappointment at seeing Plummer go but sent their best wishes.

"The whole club is sad to see 'Plums' leave the club," said Trego.

"He was a massive contributing factor in keeping Weston in Prem 2 in 2019 with some outstanding displays behind the stumps and some handy scores with the bat near the end of the season

"Will’s return to Clevedon will no doubt bolster their batting order but ultimately they are getting one of the best wicketkeepers in club cricket.

"That’s exactly the reason why I signed him in 2019. Having played club cricket with Plums at Uphill Castle I knew what he was all about and what he’d bring to club.

"He’s a great lad and I’ll be following his cricket with interest over the next few seasons."

Will Plummer celebrates a Weston wicket

Will Plummer celebrating a wicket for Weston in their win over Taunton Deane in 2019. - Credit: Mark Plummer

