Clevedon receive new Jukes headset after crowd funding appeal in summer

Clevedon have recieved 20 underwater headphones and a coach headset following the crowdfunder appeal in the summer. Picture: Clevedon Swimming Club Archant

After a massive club and community fundraising effort this summer, Clevedon Swimming Club have received a delivery of 20 underwater headphones and a coach headset, designed to aid swim coaching whilst remaining socially distant.

UK Government guidelines have required swimmers to be positioned at different points in the lane when resting and receiving instruction.

And, since the club have been back in the water at their home pool of Strode Leisure Centre, coaches had been moving up and down the lanes to shout instructions to swimmers who have to be spaced out across the length of the 25m pool.

Because of this, coaches and swimmers have struggled to hear each other in the water, meaning training sessions were often cut short as coaches tried their best to communicate in real time.

The introduction of whiteboards and additional poolside helpers in the form of parents and young volunteers had helped to a point but swimmers and coaches have been growing increasingly frustrated with their inability to communicate with each other.

The Jukes enable swimmers to benefit from increased coaching in each session and there has been no need to gather the squad to teach or provide feedback and the whole squad has benefitted from technical feedback given to one swimmer which helps everyone improve.

Head coach Patricia Leaman said: “Thank you once again to everyone in our club and local community who supported us to raise over £6,000 this summer. We have seen an amazing, almost immediate difference in our ability to communicate with the swimmers.

“It is fantastic to be able to deliver real time feedback while swimmers are remaining socially distant from each other and remaining safe. The smile on the swimmers faces is a joy when I can deliver timely praise and reminder of skills.”

The club are also currently looking for a number of new sponsors to help keep the club swimming, particularly as the pandemic continues.

If you’re interested in supporting the club and getting involved in a thriving children’s sports club email chair@clevedonasc.org.uk.