Bowls clubs hold annual open day on Big Weekend

Clevedon Prom celebrate success in the Four Dimensions competition - Credit: Clevedon Prom BC

Clevedon Promenade Bowling Club are holding their annual open day on Sunday.

The club welcomes anyone looking for a gentle and social sport and outdoor exercise, from beginners to seniors.

Equipment will be provided, including shoes if visitors do not have their own flat-soled shoes, and refreshments will be available.

Membership ranges from young adults to more mature years, with 70 men and 40 women enjoying the game at the Prom, which has always prided itself on being a friendly club.

Situated on the sea front next to the Little Harp, there is a full programme of matches to suit all levels of play during the season.

There are club fun days and an evening league, with friendly matches for men, women and mixed teams.

A number of social activities are enjoyed, with the club celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023, and regular free training sessions are run by qualified coaches on Saturday mornings and Tuesday evenings.

For more information contact Phil Tottle on 07970 697020 or visit clevedonprom.org.uk or their facebook page.

*Clevedon Bowling Club are also taking part in the Bowls Big Weekend event on Sunday, which runs from 10am until 4pm at 750 clubs across the UK.

David Bryant joined Clevedon Bowls Club at the age of 16, following his father Reginald and grandfather, who was a founding member of the club - Credit: David Rhys Jones

It is the home of bowls legend David Bryant, who described bowls as 'a young person's sport that older people can play'.

Visitors are welcome, but asked to wear flat-soled shoes, and refreshments will be available at the bar, with equipment also provided.

Members will be on hand to answer questions, with the clubhouse to be found at Chapel Road, Clevedon.

Visit the club's website or facebook page for further details.



