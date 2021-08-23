A Fuidge family affair at Clevedon Tournament

Published: 7:00 AM August 23, 2021

Jack Fuidge celebrates winning the men's singles at the Clevedon Tournament - Credit: Clevedon Prom BC

It was a family affair at the Clevedon Tournament jointly organised by Clevedon Prom and Clevedon Bowling Club.

Pete Fuidge and sons Jack and Simon claimed victory in the men's triples after a close contest with Matthews, Smith and Seavill, winning 13-12.

And Jack Fuidge completed a family double by winning the men's singles title, beating former champion Davis McCallum 21-11.

Peter, Jack and Simon Fuidge celebrate winning the men's triples - Credit: Clevedon Prom BC

Results, Mixed Friendly Fours, Clevedon Prom 112 Southam 91: J. Stuckey, P. Tottle, J. Grubb, P. Soper 20-15 ; J. Barrow, L. Manning, K. Watts, M. Dyer 18-11; T. Neale, N. Stuckey, S Crombie, P. Fuidge 30-13; M Gough, N. Bachelor, L. Fitzpatrick, R. Soper 22-14; M. Cordwell, J. Henderson, J. Gover, C. Jarrett 7-30; C. Roberts, D. Evans, C. Fuidge, D. Hampton 15-8.

DRT League, Clevedon Prom Ladies 36 Weston St. Andrews 53: T. Neale, B. Young, L. Welling 14-20; H. Legge, V. Hollier, S. Crombie 18-13; J. Sperring, S. Davis, M. Dyer 4-20.

Friendly Triples, Clevedon Prom 43 Wessex 51: L. Pedder, L Fitzpatrick, P. Soper 12-19; J. Hulin, V. Hollier, J. Henderson 18-14; L. Manning, L. Welling, S. Crombie 13-18.

Friendly Triples, Clevedon Prom 36 Congresbury 66: N. Malone, L. Pedder, L. Welling 10-21; V. Ransome, S. Davis, C. Pratten 11-31; L. Coombs, J. Morris, E. Perham 15-14.

North Somerset Triples, Clevedon Prom 54 Clevedon 43: L. Manning, V. Hollier, S. Miller 15-17; L. Pedder, L. Fitzpatrick, P. Soper 24-9; N. Malone, S. Crombie, M. Dyer 15-17.

C&D Over-55s, Clevedon Prom 119 West Backwell 92: R. Cranshaw, A. Young, K. Morris 23-14; A.Alvis, G. Warren, C. Crees 21-14; R. Dowsing, D. Hampton, D. Demery 24-17; S. Martin, J. Gover, P. Pearce 19-8; J. Grubb, D. Higley, P. Fuidge 20-14; D. Evans, N. Pedder, M. Davis 11-25.

Weston Over-60s Cup semi-final, Clevedon Prom 113 Winscombe 68: K. Watts, N. Pedder, M. Davis 22-7; R. Cranshaw, K. Morris, D. Demery 23-7; J. Baker, A. Smith, J. Bartlett 15-13; E. Trace, G. Warren, C. Crees 22-11; R. Soper, A. Young, J. Powell 24-14; A. Alvis, P. Pearce, C. Jarrett 7-16.

Weston Over-60s, Clevedon Prom 74 Clarence Blues 59: R. Cranshaw, C. Jarrett, P. Bissett 27-17; I. Harding, A. Young, J. Powell 22-11; E. Trace, G. Warren, C. Crees 11-17; K. Watts, N. Pedder, M. Davis 14-14.

Wedmore Plate semi-final, Clevedon Prom 82 Weston Victoria 65: K. Watts, A. Young, P. Bissett, M. Davis 24-15; K. Hill, G. Warren, A. Smith, J. Fuidge 12-17; J. Powell, P. Fuidge, A. May, J. Bartlett 22-18; S. Fuidge, K. Morris, D. Demery, C. Crees 24-15.