Clevedon Prom pick up Four Dimensions silverware

Published: 12:00 PM September 6, 2021

Clevedon Prom celebrate success in the Four Dimensions competition - Credit: Clevedon Prom BC

In their first of several finals the men from Clevedon Promenade overcame local rivals Congresbury in all of the disciplines played at Portishead.

Meanwhile, after completing a progressive coaching programme at Clevedon Prom, players competed in a round-robin tournament, with J Stuckey winning on 12 points.

Husband Norman was second on nine points, with C Roberts (9) and B Harris (3) also earning points.

J Stuckey won a round-robin for new bowlers at Clevedon Prom - Credit: Clevedon Prom BC

Results, North Somerset Triples, Clevedon Prom Ladies 52 Long Ashton 41: L. Pedder, S. Lowman, E. Perham 16-14; L. Welling, J. Henderson, S. Sharp 17-15; H. Legge, L. Fitzpatrick, S. Crombie 18-12.

Clevedon Prom 56 Winscombe 37: E. Perham, B. Young, S. Sharp 18-7; J. Hulin, S. Farnden, S.Lowman 13-18; N. Malone, L. Fitzpatrick, S. Crombie 25-12.

Four Dimensions Final, Clevedon 4 Congresbury 0: singles: S Fuidge 21-10; pairs: A Smith, J Fuidge 19-10; triples: G Hancox, D Demery, C Creee 25-9; fours: J Powell, P Fuidge, M Davis, J Bartett 20-11.

Weston Over-60s, Clevedon Prom 61 Banwell 70: J. Grubb, D. Evans, J. Powell 13-18; J. Gover, C. Jarrett, P. Pearce 16-21; K. Watts, N. Pedder, M. Davis 14-18; K. Hill, G. Warren, R. Soper 18-13.

Clevedon Prom 70 Weston Victoria Saxons 58: K. Watts, N. Pedder, M. Davis 21-13; E. Trace, G. Warren, R. Soper 17-20; S. Anslow, C Jarrett, P. Pearce 17-16; A. Elsey, D. Evans, J. Powell 15-19.







