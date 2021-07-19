News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon Prom Ladies Triples helped by Hawthorns

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM July 19, 2021   
Aggie Jasinski presents a cheque for £200 to the Clevedon Promenade Ladies BC President Joy Sperring

Aggie Jasinski presents a cheque for £200 to the Clevedon Promenade Ladies BC President Joy Sperring, as members and residents of The Hawthons look on. - Credit: Clevedon BC

Clevedon Prom's Ladies Triples day was kindly sponsored by The Hawthorns, Clevedon.

The winners were Weston St. Andrews, with neighbouring Clevedon finishing as runners-up and two teams from Congresbury sharing third place.

Weston St Andrews and Clevedon teams face the camera

Weston St Andrews and Clevedon teams face the camera - Credit: Clevedon Prom BC

Hawthorns manager Aggie Jasinski was delighted to present the trophies and prizes and a £200 cheque to Promenade Club President Joy Sperring with other members and Hawthorn residents nearby.

It was seen as a very successful day enhanced by the glorious weather.

