Clevedon Prom Ladies Triples helped by Hawthorns
Published: 5:00 PM July 19, 2021
- Credit: Clevedon BC
Clevedon Prom's Ladies Triples day was kindly sponsored by The Hawthorns, Clevedon.
The winners were Weston St. Andrews, with neighbouring Clevedon finishing as runners-up and two teams from Congresbury sharing third place.
Hawthorns manager Aggie Jasinski was delighted to present the trophies and prizes and a £200 cheque to Promenade Club President Joy Sperring with other members and Hawthorn residents nearby.
It was seen as a very successful day enhanced by the glorious weather.