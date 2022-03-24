Rowing clubs to join forces to raise funds for Ukraine

Clevedon Rowing Club will raise funds for the DEC Ukrainian Appeal at a mini regatta on Saturday March 26 - Credit: Clevedon RC

Local rowing clubs are joining forces to raise money for the Ukraine appeal on Saturday.

Clevedon Pilot Gig Club will be joined by Bristol Pilot Gig Club, Porlock Weir Gig Club and Portishead Gig Club for a mini regatta on Saturday.

Races will start opposite the slipway, where there will be two buoy turns by the Marine Lake and the finish line will be back by the slipway.

Chair Andrew Brown said: "Whenever we hold a regatta at Clevedon we always look to fundraise for much-needed club projects.

"But with the current situation in Ukraine, we felt we just had to look to help as many people as possible caught up in this situation.

"We are really proud that our club colours of yellow and blue are those of the Ukrainian flag, so deciding that all our fundraising from Saturday's regatta should go to the DEC Ukrainian Appeal was an easy one."

Spectators are welcome to watch and cheer on the clubs taking part and support fundraising for the DEC Ukrainian Appeal. Racing starts at 10.30am.