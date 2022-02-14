Clevedon Town in thrilling draw with Mousehole

Clevedon Town and Mousehole shared the spoils with 10-men apiece after a hard fought Western League battle on Saturday.

The Seasiders took the lead after half an hour following a great passing move which cut open the Mousehole defence.

Arche Ferris found Ethan Feltham bursting into the box and his pass was smashed home by the industrious Cam Salmon.

Clevedon felt hard done by when the equaliser came six minutes later after Tallan Mitchell went down from Glen Hayer's challenge and a penalty was given, with Hayer receiving a yellow card.

Hayden Turner stepped up and made no mistake from the spot sending Luca Smith the wrong way.

Before half-time Clevedon were dealt another blow when Hayer was penalised for a tackle on the halfway line and received his second yellow card.

Clevedon Town's Sam Iles is tackled by Mousehole's Mark Richards. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Manager Alex White brought on Alex Twiggs after an hour for his return from injury before Mousehole's Jack McConie received a straight red for a late tackle on Callum Eastwood.

Alex Twiggs back in action for Clevedon after an injury lay off. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

But it was the Fishermen who almost grabbed the winner as Steve Burt saw his shot cleared off the line by Oli Babington as the contest ended all level.

Clevedon Town's Ethan Feltham (left) and Cam Salmon in action against Mousehole. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

"It was a brilliant game, and it became a bit like a game of chess with both teams changing formation several times," said White.

"We were the better side for the first half hour and that pressure paid off when we scored a great goal, and we were able to take control.

“Unfortunately, the penalty incident changed that, and it was a real sucker punch. The goal was against the run of play and from then on it became a different game and it gave them a lift with the second yellow for Glen.

“I would have taken a point at half time to keep our unbeaten run going, but equally we didn’t want to just sit back and defend in the second half. As it panned out, we were always in the game and then there was another turning point when they also went down to ten, which gave us a lift again.

“It was one of the highest quality games I have been involved with in this league, between two good teams who wanted to play, were full blooded and respected each other. It was a joy to be involved in.”

Clevedon visit Oldland Abbotonians in the Les Phillips Cup on Wednesday (7.45pm), before welcoming Shepton Mallet on Saturday (3pm).