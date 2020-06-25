Clevedom Swimming Club raise money for Chidlren Hospice South West

Clevedon SC raised over £500 for Children’s Hospice South West charity. Archant

Last weekend saw Clevedon Swimming Club members taking part in the Children’s Hospice South West virtual 5k rainbow run.

The squad were challenged to run 5k by head coach Patricia Leaman, on what would have been the club’s annual open swim meet, which is held each year in partnership with Chard Swimming Club.

With all swimming pools closed since lockdown began, the club have been encouraging swimmers to keep their fitness levels up by running, cycling and taking part in twice weekly, virtual club yoga sessions.

Swimmers from all squads and age groups took part, including families, coaches and even some pets.

Leaman said: “I’m so proud of the team for keeping fit and active whilst the club has had to suspend all training due to Covid-19.

“We’re hopeful the pools will start to reopen fairly soon but in the meantime our swimmers have been keeping themselves busy with a range of physical and wellbeing activities to make sure they’re ready to start training again, as soon as we are able.”

The club managed to run the distance to Chard and back in the weekend and also raised more than £500 for the Children’s Hospice South West charity.