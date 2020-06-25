Advanced search

Clevedom Swimming Club raise money for Chidlren Hospice South West

PUBLISHED: 07:53 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:53 25 June 2020

Clevedon SC raised over £500 for Children’s Hospice South West charity.

Clevedon SC raised over £500 for Children’s Hospice South West charity.

Archant

Last weekend saw Clevedon Swimming Club members taking part in the Children’s Hospice South West virtual 5k rainbow run.

The squad were challenged to run 5k by head coach Patricia Leaman, on what would have been the club’s annual open swim meet, which is held each year in partnership with Chard Swimming Club.

With all swimming pools closed since lockdown began, the club have been encouraging swimmers to keep their fitness levels up by running, cycling and taking part in twice weekly, virtual club yoga sessions.

Swimmers from all squads and age groups took part, including families, coaches and even some pets.

Leaman said: “I’m so proud of the team for keeping fit and active whilst the club has had to suspend all training due to Covid-19.

“We’re hopeful the pools will start to reopen fairly soon but in the meantime our swimmers have been keeping themselves busy with a range of physical and wellbeing activities to make sure they’re ready to start training again, as soon as we are able.”

The club managed to run the distance to Chard and back in the weekend and also raised more than £500 for the Children’s Hospice South West charity.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Community urged to shop local as lockdown restrictions ease

The Card Shop in Portishead High Street is welcoming a steady flow of customers to the store. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Shop local

Cabstand News in the late 1980s

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Strawberry Line to partly close for maintenance works

End of day, end of the Strawberry Line at the sculpture on the approach to Yatton railway station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Zoo reopens with restrictions for customers to ensure safety

Anthony and Christina Bush and their son with staff and volunteers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Community urged to shop local as lockdown restrictions ease

The Card Shop in Portishead High Street is welcoming a steady flow of customers to the store. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Shop local

Cabstand News in the late 1980s

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Strawberry Line to partly close for maintenance works

End of day, end of the Strawberry Line at the sculpture on the approach to Yatton railway station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Zoo reopens with restrictions for customers to ensure safety

Anthony and Christina Bush and their son with staff and volunteers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon Town ‘welcome FA proposals’ regarding start of 2020-21 non-league season

Clevedon Town FC's Everyone Active Stadium

Clevedom Swimming Club raise money for Chidlren Hospice South West

Clevedon SC raised over £500 for Children’s Hospice South West charity.

Safety concerns for vulnerable as heatwave continues

Temperatures are set to soar in North Somerset today.

Royals praise hospice staff for their ‘incredible’ work during pandemic

The Duchess of Cornwall visiting the hospice in 2013.

Pupils welcomed back into their classrooms

Only 15 children are allowed per classroom to allow for social distancing