Clevedon AC finish in top 10 at Welsh Castles Relay

All smiles for Clevedon Athletics Club as they pose for the camera at Welsh Castles Relay. - Credit: Clevedon AC

Clevedon Athletics Club recently competed again in the historic Welsh Castles Relay.

The 20-stage, 209-mile event starts at Caernarfon Castle and finishing the following day in the grounds of Cardiff Castle.

After a two-year break, the club were excited to be invited to take part again making it the 26th time the club have been involved.

Andy Heyes led the team off on Saturday morning followed by Tom Abrahams, Luke Murray, Polly Atherton, Matt Evans, Alex Murray, Matt Crocker, Jack Last, Clive Richards and Mark Williams.

Following a overnight stay in Newtown the race kicked off again with Gary Lewis up early for the first leg of the day.

Clevedon AC members Jonah Murray, Mark Williams, Polly Atherton, Jack Richardson and Jack Last were taking part for the first time. - Credit: Clevedon AC

The relays continued south with Steve Wood next, followed by Jonah Murray, Jack Richardson, Martin Hewlett, Sam Tabberner, Jemma Lewis, Laura Meech and Tim Nabosi. Lee Southernwood brought the team home, finishing on Sunday afternoon in Cardiff.

Despite strong winds and many tough climbs, the team ran well the whole way and were delighted to finish in eighth place against 55 teams.

Special mention to Meech for a Stage Win on her leg and to club members Jonah Murray, Williams, Atherton, Richardson and Last who were taking part for the first time.