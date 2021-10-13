Clevedon AC members impress at London Marathorn

Published: 9:00 AM October 13, 2021

All smiles for Ben Sharp after he completed the London Marathon. - Credit: Clevedon AC

The race calendar is full again and it has been a busy couple of weeks for Clevedon AC athletes as several members took part in the London Marathon earlier this month.

Ben Sharp, who set the allocated club place, won his place via the club ballot and trained hard over the last few months, resulting in a great performance and a personal best time of 3:16:17.

He was joined in the race by Ryan Kestle 2:57:11, Mark Williams 3:19:33, Jack Last 2:56:46, Polly Atherton 3:40:41 and Eloise Hallow 3:52:47.

Joining them virtually was Jen Williams who completed the 26.2 miles distance around Portishead in 4:09:53.

Following a successful result at the Sutton Park Road Relays in September, the first team achieved qualification for the National Road Relays last Saturday with the event held at the same venue using the same six stage format.

Teams travelled from across the country to compete but, not intimidated by the strong competition, Clevedon once again ran well on the tough 5.84k course around the park.

Leading the team out was Sam Tabberner who completed his lap in 18:34, followed by Steve Wood 19:59, Ben Burns 20:13, Jack Richardson 20:22, Williams 21:05 and Luke Murray 20:35.

From left to right, Ben Burns, Luke Murray, Jack Richardson, Mark Williams, Steve Wood and Sam Tabberner after the Sutton Park National Relays. - Credit: Clevedon AC

Another personal best time was accomplished by Roseanna Stanfield at the Bournemouth 10k event - part of the popular RunBournemouth race weekend.

Stanfield stuck to her race plan and was pleased to finish in a good time of 50:26.

Roseanna Stanfield with her medal after the Bournemouth 10k event. - Credit: Clevedon AC

Closer to home but on much more hilly ground, Joanne Gallagher took part in the Mendip Muddle, a 20k multi-terrain race with over 420m of climb across the Mendip hills.

Gallagher found the course challenging but really enjoyed the course and was very happy to finish third lady in a time of 1:40:47.

Jo Gallagher in action during the Mendip Muddle, a 20k multi-terrain race. - Credit: Clevedon AC

Clevedon AC train regularly on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and new members are always welcome - please message the club's Facebook page for more information on how to join.