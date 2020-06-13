Clevedon LTC members take up photographic challenge

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club members took part in a photographic competition during the recent lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While enjoying their daily piece of exercise as permitted by government guidelines, members walked around many of the beautiful places Clevedon has to offer to capture images.

And the winning entry, from more than 100, was taken by Lawrence Straus, who said: “I was thinking what beautiful light and I have always loved the view over the boats at low tide in that tiny estuary.”

The standard of entries was extremely high and organiser Nicholas Walsh added “A painting will be produced from Lawrence’s photograph to hang in the clubhouse which will always be a reminder of these extraordinary times that we live in.”