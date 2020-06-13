Advanced search

Clevedon LTC members take up photographic challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 June 2020

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club held a photo competition for members, with an entry Lawrence Straus proving the winner

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club held a photo competition for members, with an entry Lawrence Straus proving the winner

Archant

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club members took part in a photographic competition during the recent lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While enjoying their daily piece of exercise as permitted by government guidelines, members walked around many of the beautiful places Clevedon has to offer to capture images.

And the winning entry, from more than 100, was taken by Lawrence Straus, who said: “I was thinking what beautiful light and I have always loved the view over the boats at low tide in that tiny estuary.”

The standard of entries was extremely high and organiser Nicholas Walsh added “A painting will be produced from Lawrence’s photograph to hang in the clubhouse which will always be a reminder of these extraordinary times that we live in.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Clevedon to feature in TV drama on Salisbury novichok poisonings

The Salisbury Poisonings is showing on BBC One on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Village coronavirus support network goes from strength to strength

David Andrews and Andy Crabb of Long Ashton Post Office. Picture: Kate Bolton

Measures put in place to reduce amount of rubbish left on seafronts

Rubbish left on Weston beach. Picture: Richard Flew

Shops gear-up to re-open from next week

Clevedon stores are gearing-up to re-open from Monday. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Clevedon to feature in TV drama on Salisbury novichok poisonings

The Salisbury Poisonings is showing on BBC One on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Village coronavirus support network goes from strength to strength

David Andrews and Andy Crabb of Long Ashton Post Office. Picture: Kate Bolton

Measures put in place to reduce amount of rubbish left on seafronts

Rubbish left on Weston beach. Picture: Richard Flew

Shops gear-up to re-open from next week

Clevedon stores are gearing-up to re-open from Monday. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon LTC members take up photographic challenge

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club held a photo competition for members, with an entry Lawrence Straus proving the winner

Dozens take the knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Sacha Knop at the Lake Ground in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Rasha Tyson

Sustainable store for village opens online

Jo Underwood and Claire Jones of Re:Store Congresbury. Picture: Re:Store Congresbury

Hospitality and leisure businesses prepare to reopen next month

Clevedon pier at sunset. Picture: Faron George

Village gets National Grid grant

The village field is used for football and boules. Picture: Jeremy Long
Drive 24