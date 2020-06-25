Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club to launch new junior coaching course

Junior coaching is back at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club Archant

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club will start a new five-week junior coaching course on Monday June 29.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club offers LTA accredited coaching for children aged five to 16, teaching technical and tactical elements and developing strong physical and mental health.

Places can be booked by contacting head coach Michael Rakosi on 07748 157229 or emailing rakosi@btinternet.com.

The club was formed at the Princes Road ground in 1880 and is the second oldest in the world!

It is open to everyone, encouraging people of all ages and abilities, and office administrator Beata Kalinowska said: “I moved into the area recently and didn’t know anyone. I’ve always wanted to learn to play tennis so I joined right away.

“I arranged a few one to one lessons with Michael to build up my confidence and am now considering joining his group sessions.

“I quickly met a lot of friendly people who put me at my ease, offered plenty of encouragement and made me feel welcome and part of their community.

“I built a network of new friends and am amazed at all the social events that were planned before Covid-19 put a halt to the proceedings.”

For more information or to view club facilities email membership secretary Mike Graham at mike@mcgraham.plus.com.