White: Clevedon Town looking to create more FA Cup memories at Cirencester Town

Manager Alex White said Clevedon Town are looking to create more memories when they take on Cirencester Town in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

Goals from Alex Camm and Freddie King's 90th-minute winner helped the Seasiders beat Chalfont St Peter in the extra preliminary round.

This year's competition will see more clubs from up and down Great Britain aiming to win the oldest football tournament in the world.

Altogether there were 732 teams entered this season and White says there is no pressure on his side for their tie at the Corinium Stadium.

"Firstly, it’s a much-needed break from the league, but more importantly it’s a special competition that we are proud to be a part of," he told North Somerset Times.

"We’ve created one great memory already in the last round and are hopeful of another on Saturday.

"We’re not going to win the FA Cup so it’s a free-hit and really the more money we can generate for the club along the way is just a massive bonus to everyone. We’re really excited for the game."

Town reached the first round proper in 2006-7 for the first, and so far only, time in their history.

They beat Truro City, Willand Rovers, Hitchin Town and Welling United before being drawn out of the hat to take on Chester City at the Hand Stadium, now known as the Everyone Active Stadium.

Clevedon would fall to a 4-1 defeat against the then League Two side, but gained plaudits for their run.

Despite taking "something monumental" to get there, White says all their focus is on the Centurions and create their own legacy.

“We’ve got to be realistic, it would take something monumental to get anything near that previous achievement as I think we’d need to win six or something to get there, so we’ll purely be focusing on the next tie,” he added.

“(It) would be a great achievement ourselves if we can cause an upset and beat Cirencester, who are higher league opponents.

“We went and watched them on Tuesday night and have an idea of how they will play.

“They are an honest team with really good quality and experience throughout. They play in an effective way and we’ll have to be at our absolute best to take a result on the day.”