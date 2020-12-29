Published: 1:00 PM December 29, 2020

Clevedon Town will look to end 2020 on a high note when they host Plymouth Parkway in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division on Wednesday (7.30pm).

The Seasiders were left to wonder what might happen to their season when it was announced North Somerset would return to tier 3 restrictions to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, having reached the fourth round of the FA Vase for the first time in the 27 years.

They are due to visit the winners of the third-round tie between Plymouth Parkway and Fareham Town, which was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and rearranged for Sunday.

However, with Fareham placed into tier 4 restrictions - with non-elite football not permitted - the tie was called off for a second time. And with other ties similarly affected, Clevedon are awaiting an announcement from the FA regarding the continuation of the competition.

They will entertain Parkway in a possible dress rehearsal, with Plymouth remaining in tier 2 and happy to travel to the Everyone Active Stadium, where the latest guidance allows up to 150 home fans only.

With Parkway unbeaten and 10 points clear at the top of the league - and Clevedon having won 11 of their last 12 matches - it is sure to be an attractive fixture for local supporters, with the Seasiders hoping for their best gate of the season.

Chairman Brian Rose said: "The game will not be all-ticket, but we urge people to arrive early to ensure they can get in.

"The tea bar will be open for hot food and drinks but unfortunately due to the tier 3 restrictions we can’t open the bar.

"However, we can promise a warm and safe welcome and we can easily accommodate 150 spectators with our well established Covid-19 measures."

Subject to there being no further changes in Government or Toolstation League guidance, Clevedon are due to visit Shepton Mallet, which is also in tier 3, on Saturday (January 2).

That match will be restricted to Shepton Mallet supporters only and as tier 3 guidance also says fans should not travel in and out of tier 3 areas, Rose added: "We know it’s frustrating, but we urge all Clevedon fans to respect the guidance and not attempt to travel.

"Where we go from here is anyone’s guess at the moment, but as things change, we will keep everyone updated through our own and the Times social media sites."