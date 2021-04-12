Clevedon's first tournament of season is bit hit

Published: 9:00 AM April 12, 2021

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club held their first social tournament since the easing of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic on April 3 - Credit: Nicholas Walsh

The first social tournament of the 2021 season proved a big hit at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club.

Caroline Thomas and Matt Grieve were the winners of a nailbiting final against Rachel Elliott and partner Simon Holmes, which was eventually won on a tie break.

The tournament, held on April 3, saw 16 players keen to get back into action and Caroline said “I really enjoyed the day, speaking face to face again with old friends and meeting new joiners was wonderful.

"I was lucky to have a dream partner, although I wanted to demonstrate new skills from watching online coaching videos at home during lockdown."

The club intend to arrange a lot more tournaments throughout the season and free coaching for non-members, and those who have never played the game before, is proving a great success.

Resident LTA coach Michael Rakosi had 12 adults keen to play on Saturday and training included basic eye to ball co-ordination exercises, gently encouraging players to build confidence in box-to-box exercises with everyone rotating to play a different opponent.

A spokesperson said: "A good time was obviously enjoyed by all, as there were so many smiles as people were leaving."

There are two sessions left on April 17 and 24 and anyone who would like to attend email Michael Rakosi at rakosi@btinternet.com or call 07748 157229.