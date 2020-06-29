Advanced search

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club serve up new court surface

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 June 2020

Court rejuvenation work has been completed in time for resumption of social play at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club (pic Nicholas Walsh)

Court rejuvenation work has been completed in time for resumption of social play at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club (pic Nicholas Walsh)

Archant

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club is delighted to have completed court rejuvenation work ahead of the resumption of social play.

The club chose an artificial grass carpet as a playing surface as it is hugely versatile and east to maintain, with members able to play comfortably throughout the year.

Winter leagues are very popular at Clevedon, so a surface that grips well when it is damp and is kind on knees and joints is essential, with the £11,500 cost considered money well spent.

Veteran team player Nicholas Walsh said: “Now when it rains we don’t have to worry about not playing, as any surface water quickly drains away.

“I have noticed I don’t suffer with any aches and pains after my matches. Before I became a member I used to play on tarmac with another club and was prone to injury.”

If you would like to go and play at Clevedon you do not have to join immediately.

The club has introduced a ‘pay per play’ scheme that allows anyone to visit, play on the court and have a tour of the facilities for only a £5 fee.

Contact Mike Graham Membership Secretary via email at clevedonltc@gmail.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Counselling charity awarded three grants to continue support

Young Wellspring wellbeing practitioners Beth Moran, Remick Kang, Hattie Saville, Roisin Farmer and Krissie Ivanova with Revd. Deborah Mallett (chairman) and Sarah Rees (director). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Campaigners call for urgent action on climate change

Extinction Rebellion protesting in Nailsea against Government's inaction on climate change.

Brave Sophie loses liver disease battle

Sophie Thatcher

Most Read

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Counselling charity awarded three grants to continue support

Young Wellspring wellbeing practitioners Beth Moran, Remick Kang, Hattie Saville, Roisin Farmer and Krissie Ivanova with Revd. Deborah Mallett (chairman) and Sarah Rees (director). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Campaigners call for urgent action on climate change

Extinction Rebellion protesting in Nailsea against Government's inaction on climate change.

Brave Sophie loses liver disease battle

Sophie Thatcher

Latest from the North Somerset Times

County cricket cleared to start on August 1

A general view of The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club serve up new court surface

Court rejuvenation work has been completed in time for resumption of social play at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club (pic Nicholas Walsh)

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

How to take part in this year’s Samarathon

Matthew Erskine will complete his marathon on road, sand, grass and in the sea.

Are you insured for living?

Heidi (left) and Karla