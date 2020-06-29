Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club serve up new court surface

Court rejuvenation work has been completed in time for resumption of social play at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club (pic Nicholas Walsh) Archant

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club is delighted to have completed court rejuvenation work ahead of the resumption of social play.

The club chose an artificial grass carpet as a playing surface as it is hugely versatile and east to maintain, with members able to play comfortably throughout the year.

Winter leagues are very popular at Clevedon, so a surface that grips well when it is damp and is kind on knees and joints is essential, with the £11,500 cost considered money well spent.

Veteran team player Nicholas Walsh said: “Now when it rains we don’t have to worry about not playing, as any surface water quickly drains away.

“I have noticed I don’t suffer with any aches and pains after my matches. Before I became a member I used to play on tarmac with another club and was prone to injury.”

If you would like to go and play at Clevedon you do not have to join immediately.

The club has introduced a ‘pay per play’ scheme that allows anyone to visit, play on the court and have a tour of the facilities for only a £5 fee.

Contact Mike Graham Membership Secretary via email at clevedonltc@gmail.com.