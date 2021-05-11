Mixed fortunes for Clevedon LTC teams on league return
- Credit: Nicholas Walsh
Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club teams had mixed fortunes as competitive tennis returned.
The Avon Summer League restarted on May 7, with Clevedon entering two men's teams and a women's team.
The men's first team, consisting of Myles Wellings, Mike Maiden, Ben Foster and Marc Azevedo, lost their Division Three home match against a strong Clifton side 8-2.
The hard-fought contest included an epic 2.5-hour match between Foster and Azevedo and Clifton's second pair.
The second team of David Thomas, Simon Holmes, Ian Law-Smith and John Whitaker won their Division Nine match at Winterbourne by the same 8-2 margin.
And the women's team of Deb Barnes, Debbie Richards, Jo Holmes and Mandy Vickers also won a thrilling match against Kings (Bristol) by an 8-2 scoreline, which included two tiebreaks.
In readiness for the start of the North Somerset Tennis ‘Corona’ League on June 17, Clevedon LTC are playing a number of friendly warm-up local derbies, the first against Wrington.
The club is entering four men’s teams and three women’s teams, with new players always welcome to take part.