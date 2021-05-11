News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Mixed fortunes for Clevedon LTC teams on league return

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM May 11, 2021   
Clevedon LTC's men are back in Avon Summer League action

Clevedon LTC's men are back in Avon Summer League action - Credit: Nicholas Walsh

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club teams had mixed fortunes as competitive tennis returned.

The Avon Summer League restarted on May 7, with Clevedon entering two men's teams and a women's team.

The men's first team, consisting of Myles Wellings, Mike Maiden, Ben Foster and Marc Azevedo, lost their Division Three home match against a strong Clifton side 8-2.

The hard-fought contest included an epic 2.5-hour match between Foster and Azevedo and Clifton's second pair.

The second team of David Thomas, Simon Holmes, Ian Law-Smith and John Whitaker won their Division Nine match at Winterbourne by the same 8-2 margin.

You may also want to watch:

And the women's team of Deb Barnes, Debbie Richards, Jo Holmes and Mandy Vickers also won a thrilling match against Kings (Bristol) by an 8-2 scoreline, which included two tiebreaks.

In readiness for the start of the North Somerset Tennis ‘Corona’ League on June 17, Clevedon LTC are playing a number of friendly warm-up local derbies, the first against Wrington.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Organisers planning 2021 event
  2. 2 Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village
  3. 3 May 17: Which pubs are reopening in North Somerset?
  1. 4 Conservative named as Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner
  2. 5 Clevedon AC members enjoy Glastonbury 10k outing
  3. 6 May 17: Museums gear up to reopen in North Somerset next week
  4. 7 Nailsea & Backwell enjoy return to rugby action
  5. 8 LOCAL BY-ELECTION: Portishead East district and town councillors elected
  6. 9 Yatton Bowling Club getting more youngsters involved
  7. 10 May 17: What can't open when COVID lockdown rules ease

The club is entering four men’s teams and three women’s teams, with new players always welcome to take part.

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The polls will be open in both Portishead and Weston-in-Gordano tomorrow (Thursday). 

North Somerset Council

LOCAL ELECTIONS: Who you can vote for in the by-election tomorrow

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Ravenswood School.

Education News

School to expand number of pupils it can house from September

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Ashton Gate vaccination centre

Coronavirus

Urgent need for volunteers to help with vaccinations

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Mike Bird

New chairman for Nailsea Town Council

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus