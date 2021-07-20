'Unbeatable' Clevedon Ladies serve up Avon League title win

Published: 7:00 AM July 20, 2021

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club ladies won all their matches to finish clear winners of Avon League Division 5A and secure promotion for next summer.

The successful Friday squad of nine, nicknamed the ‘Unbeatables’ included Di Phillips, Debbie Richards, Mandy Vickers, Sue Manson, Lynda Hampstead, Jo Holmes, Sally Norris, Rachel Elliott and captain Deb Barnes.

Clevedon LTC have a strong pedigree in competitive team tennis and Tuesday’s ladies night has seen a big rise in players competing for places.

Deb Barnes said: “I am delighted with the 100 per cent winning performance as our ladies have practised hard to achieve these results, and we are all looking positively to next season."

The club welcomes any women who might be thinking about joining Clevedon LTC, to come along on a Tuesday night from 6pm onwards.