Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club to serve up junior course

Lee Power

Published: 7:19 AM March 15, 2021   
Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club is set to run its 13-week junior programme from April 19

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club is set to reopen this month and run its 13-week junior programme from April 19 - Credit: Nick Walsh

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club will return to full swing from March 29 and their Junior Summer Programme will commence Monday April 19 and run for 13 weeks.

The club is promoting their ‘Everyone for Tennis’ programmes this year to try and encourage all to pick up a racket and have a go and start their focus on attracting juniors to the game.

They want to encourage as many as possible from the age of five and above to take part in one of the most enjoyable, healthy and sociable sports around, with resident LTA Level 3 coach Michael Rakosi boasting considerable experience in teaching children the fundamentals of the game.

He also has the help of two junior coaches who enjoy assisting events and feedback from parents has reportedly been very positive in previous years, with children well looked after and benefitting from learning new skills.

The club offers both individual and group coaching to juniors who are more serious about the game. They will not only learn how to hit a ball correctly, but also tactics which are essential as they progress and become better players.

With much written in the media lately about the benefits of playing tennis, the club are approaching schools in an effort to promote tennis and encourage children to take part in a sport that will help them live a fulfilled and healthy life.

Juniors can enrol at any time into the programme. For further details please visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/ClevedonLawnTennisClub/Coaching/JuniorCoaching or contact head coach Michael Rakosi via email at rakosi@btinternet.com or by calling 07748 157229.

Clevedon LTC is a well-established, friendly Members Club, based in mid-Clevedon. Anyone can join, and memberships for the year are now available. The club will be running many events throughout the year for adults and senior citizens.

