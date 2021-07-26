Clevedon LTC ready for junior summer camps

Published: 12:00 PM July 26, 2021

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club will be entertaining juniors at their summer camps from the beginning of August.

The much anticipated summer camps are for junior members and anyone from outside the club aged five to 16 years old, with everyone invited to mix and join in the thrills and spills at the popular annual event.

Daily activities include simple tennis drills, exciting games for the young ones who are easily bored or distracted, technical and tactical instruction, and matchplay training for the older children.

Club spokesman Nicholas Walsh said: “It really doesn’t matter how good a child is at tennis, some children arrive who have never picked up a racket before. It’s more important that they enjoy running around a tennis court relaxed and having a good time.

"It’s a perfect opportunity to introduce them to one of the healthiest outdoor sports you can play."

Parents who would prefer to stay and watch their child play are welcome to do so either by the side of the court, or from the sun terrace. There is a fully stocked bar in the clubhouse, with tea and coffee also available and toilet facilities provided.

Head coach Michael Rakosi added: “It’s so nice working with children. It’s a joy to see so many happy and smiling faces keen to learn, or just playing amongst themselves.

"Already I can see how competitive they are even at such a young age. I know my two teenage assistants, Rachel and Olivier, also look forward to the events."

Summer camps at Clevedon LTC begin on Tuesday August 3, and continue on Wednesday August 4, Friday August 6, Tuesday August 10, Wednesday August 11 and Friday August 13.

Junior memberships are still available. For application forms and further details contact head coach Rakosi by emailing rakosi@btinternet.com or call 07748 157229.

You can also visit the club website at clubspark.lta.org.uk/clevedonlawntennisclub.