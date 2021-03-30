News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Clevedon LTC cut costs for junior membership

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM March 30, 2021   
Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club are looking to get more youngsters involved in the sport

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club are looking to get more youngsters involved in the sport with reduced membership - Credit: Nicholas Walsh

Clevedon Lawn Tennis club have sliced the price of their special offer for juniors.

Six-month membership from April to September is available for a one-off fee of £10 and a club spokesman said: “We had a lot of enquiries from parents when we launched our special offer last week and we decided we wanted to help and encourage families even more to bring their children along to our facilities and let them play."

Clevedon LTC have teamed up with the LTA once again to deliver Youth Start tennis courses for juniors for those aged 4-11.

Places can be booked online at https://www.lta.org.uk/play-compete/lta-youth/start for only £29.99 (+£5 P&P) and each child will receive six top-class tennis sessions with specially trained coaches; a tennis racket and set of balls; a branded t-shirt; activity cards, a lanyard, stickers and a certificate (provided by the coach).

Contact head coach Michael Rakosi at rakosi@btinternet.com or  07748 15 7229 about the discounted membership or junior courses.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aerial shot of Mizzen Court, Portishead. High-rise apartment complex with orange, blue and cream render on harbourside.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Marina living at its best, in the penthouse

Report By Karen Richards

person
People queuing for vaccinations at Riverbank Medical Centre in Worle.

Coronavirus

Call for eligible people to book for vaccine

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of luxury Marine Place Clevedon development which is set into the cliff-face. One is up for sale.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

One of the finest homes in Clevedon back on the market

Report By Karen Richards

person
Sarah Everard was walking home alone when she disappeared.

Women's Safety

Women 'do not feel safe' in North Somerset

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus