Clevedon LTC cut costs for junior membership

Published: 9:00 AM March 30, 2021

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club are looking to get more youngsters involved in the sport with reduced membership - Credit: Nicholas Walsh

Clevedon Lawn Tennis club have sliced the price of their special offer for juniors.

Six-month membership from April to September is available for a one-off fee of £10 and a club spokesman said: “We had a lot of enquiries from parents when we launched our special offer last week and we decided we wanted to help and encourage families even more to bring their children along to our facilities and let them play."

Clevedon LTC have teamed up with the LTA once again to deliver Youth Start tennis courses for juniors for those aged 4-11.

Places can be booked online at https://www.lta.org.uk/play-compete/lta-youth/start for only £29.99 (+£5 P&P) and each child will receive six top-class tennis sessions with specially trained coaches; a tennis racket and set of balls; a branded t-shirt; activity cards, a lanyard, stickers and a certificate (provided by the coach).

Contact head coach Michael Rakosi at rakosi@btinternet.com or 07748 15 7229 about the discounted membership or junior courses.